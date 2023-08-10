MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after a stabbing Thursday night in Parkway Village, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 7:40 p.m. to a stabbing on Meadowlake Drive North and found a man was injured.
He was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
Police said they did not have suspect information.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
