MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is detained after a shooting left a man critically injured overnight.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on Airways Boulevard, near Pecan Circle, regarding a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

Police also said that one person was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

