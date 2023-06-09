Man dead, 2 others seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

Police scene on Ravenoak Drive in Hickory Hill on Friday, June 9, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died and two others were seriously injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Hickory Hill, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a shooting on Ravenoak Drive and found a man had died at the scene.

Police said that another man and a woman were rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.

No other details were released.

FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back with fox13memphis.com for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News