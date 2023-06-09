Man dead, 2 others seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died and two others were seriously injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Hickory Hill, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a shooting on Ravenoak Drive and found a man had died at the scene.
Police said that another man and a woman were rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.
No other details were released.
FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back with fox13memphis.com for updates.
