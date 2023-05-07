MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly shooting at a Hickory Hill gas station leaves one man dead. People who live nearby are talking about what could have possibly led up to that shooting. “The guy shot him like in broad daylight,” said Cynthia Rogers who lives only a few blocks from the crime scene and gas station.
Officers responded to a shooting call near a gas station at 10:18 a.m. along Ridgeway Rd and Knight Arnold Rd.
One man was found shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
The man later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
“I heard what happened and why he got shot. I heard that he was trying to rob two guys and the guys shot him,” said Rogers. “It’s getting out of hand. It’s just too much.”
While police have not confirmed that account, the investigation is still ongoing, with police releasing very little about a motive in the case.
“I just wish people would think and try to be more aware of their surroundings and just stop the violence,” one Memphis resident told us anonymously.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case. According to police, the gunman fled northbound on Ridgeway Road in a black Cadillac. Police asking anyone with info and tips to call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives