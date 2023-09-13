MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after crashing into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the deadly crash happened around 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Tchulahoma Road and Shelby Drive.
A Dodge Ram hit the utility pole and officers rushed one man to Regional One Health where he died, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives