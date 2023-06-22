MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being hit by two cars in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers went to the pedestrian crash near 1200 S White Station and found the man dead around 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, MPD said.
Both drivers stayed on the scene.
According to MPD, the man was not in the crosswalk when the crash happened.
