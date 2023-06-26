MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after getting hit by a car on I-40 late Sunday night, according to Memphis Police.
On June 25 at approximately 11:14 p.m., police heard reports of a man hit by a car on I-40, west of N Hollywood Street.
The victim was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene, and told police they were westbound on I-40, when the man attempted to cross interstate traffic.
No arrests have been made at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
