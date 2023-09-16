Man dead after shooting at AutoZone in Northeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shooting in front of an Auto Zone on in Northeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting at 4011 Jackson Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., police said.
According to MPD, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
