Man dead after shooting at AutoZone in Northeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shooting in front of an Auto Zone on in Northeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 4011 Jackson Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., police said. 

autozone shooting

According to MPD, a man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

