MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the hunt for the person they say shot and killed a man at the Grahamwood Place Apartments.
The shooting just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
FOX13 spoke to people who live in the apartment complex. One man didn’t want to be identified but explained to FOX13 how many gunshots he heard.
The man said he initially heard shots fired from a pistol and then heard more gunfire from what he said sounded like an automatic weapon.
“Immediately after that, I hear an automatic weapon fire, I don’t know maybe 20 some rounds. Somewhere between, I hear more pistol shots,” he said.
Other neighbors told FOX13 they heard about a dozen gun shots. Some slept through the gunfire, others were woken up.
The man FOX13 spoke with said he had just taken his dog out for a walk.
“It would have happened maybe five, five to 10 minutes before, I would have been out here when the bullets started flying,” he said.
This homicide makes five homicides Memphis police are investigating in over 24 hours.
Police don’t know what led to the deadly shooting at Grahamwood Place Apartments.
The man who heard the gun shots says he didn’t hear anything beforehand.
“I didn’t hear any type of argument. I didn’t hear a vehicle, I didn’t hear anything. It was quiet and then gunshots,” he said.
Entering the second week of September, there have been 280 homicides in Memphis.
The city is on pace to reach 300 by the end of the month. FOX13 gave that number to the man living at the Grahamwood Place Apartments. It’s a number that’s hard for him to wrap his head around.
“That’s a large number. I can’t even fathom that. I don’t, I don’t know. I mean, I love the city, but damn that’s too much. That’s too much. I can’t even wrap my head around it,” he said.
If you have any information on this homicide, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.
