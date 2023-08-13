MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the shooting call came in around 6:39 p.m. on Sunday evening near 2000 Ketchum Road.
Police said one man was dead when they came to the scene. Two people are detained at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
