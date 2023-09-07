MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot to death just before midnight in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said they went to a shooting at Webb near South Parkway on September 6 at 11:51 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MPD urges anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
