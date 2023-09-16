Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Boyce Avenue just before after 10:19 p.m., MPD said. 

According to police, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condtion. 

He later died at the hospital, police said. 

MPD said the suspect was wearing a face mask.

MPD urges anyone with information to call 910-528-CASH with tips. 

