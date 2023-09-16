MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Boyce Avenue just before after 10:19 p.m., MPD said.
According to police, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condtion.
He later died at the hospital, police said.
MPD said the suspect was wearing a face mask.
MPD urges anyone with information to call 910-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead after shooting at AutoZone in Northeast Memphis, MPD says
- Multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill on I-240, shuts down westbound lanes, police say
- Man dead after shooting in Southeast Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives