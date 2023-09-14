WATCH: Tenants on edge after police say man shot, killed at Southeast Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead from a shooting Wednesday night, Sept. 13, in the Southwind area.

A call to police was made about 10:15 p.m. at 7800 block of Silver Spur Circle, in Southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Dept. (MPD).

A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News