MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead from a shooting Wednesday night, Sept. 13, in the Southwind area.
A call to police was made about 10:15 p.m. at 7800 block of Silver Spur Circle, in Southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Dept. (MPD).
A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
