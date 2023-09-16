Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

Officers responded to a shooting just before 12:00 a.m., on Kingsgate Drive, MPD said. 

According to police, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

