MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting just before 12:00 a.m., on Kingsgate Drive, MPD said.
According to police, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
