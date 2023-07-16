HUMPHREY OAKS SHOOTING

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting near Shelby Farms Park, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, officers went to a call near Humphrey Oaks Circle regarding a shooting around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News