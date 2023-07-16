MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting near Shelby Farms Park, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, officers went to a call near Humphrey Oaks Circle regarding a shooting around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday.
They found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
