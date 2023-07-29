MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 28, at around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 4000 block of Summer Avenue near North Graham Street, MPD said.
A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
According to MPD, the suspect was known by the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives