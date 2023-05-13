MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being shot near Tug's Casual Grill in Harbor Town, the Memphis Police Department(MPD) said.
MPD responded to a call about an attempted robbery and shots fired around 7:32 p.m. on May 13 in Harbor Town Square.
Nobody was found shot at the scene when officers arrived, according to police.
One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition for a medical issue unrelated to the shots that were fired, police said.
According to police, two people sped away from the scene in a black Nissan sedan.
Around ten minutes later, officers responded to a call on North Second Street where a man had been dropped off at the fire station, police said.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.
Memphis Police investigators later determined that the man was involved in the incident that took place near the Tug's restaurant in Harbor Town Square.
Memphis Police asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Person arrested in Mississippi after police chase, Byhalia police say
- Child shot in South Memphis, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives