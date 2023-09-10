Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a single-car crash in Northeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

On Sept 9, 2023, officers responded to a 1 car crash at Humphreys Blvd and Murray Hill just before 10:30 p.m., MPD said. 

A man was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in critical condition where he later died, police said. 

