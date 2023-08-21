Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a South Memphis shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, the shooting happened near Edith Avenue and South Orleans Street on Monday around 12:14 p.m.

The man was sent to the hospital and later died, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

