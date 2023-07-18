MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in South Memphis left a man dead and another hurt, according to Memphis Police.
At approximately 12:15 a.m., police went to an address on Miller Street off S. Parkway East regarding a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found two men shot.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Methodist University in a non-critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
