MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being shot in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD responded to a shooting on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. on Lucibill Road, only a few minutes from Graceland.
When officers arrived to the scene, two men were found, according to police.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police.
MPD urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
