Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A shooting in Northeast Memphis left a man dead and another man injured, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

The shooting took place around 8:46 p.m. near Tangle Oaks Drive Sunday night, police said.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News