MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in Northeast Memphis left a man dead and another man injured, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
The shooting took place around 8:46 p.m. near Tangle Oaks Drive Sunday night, police said.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
