MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in the High Point Terrace area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The shooting call came in around 6:36 a.m. near Adrian Street. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, MPD said.
Both of the men were sent to the hospital, but one of the men was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.
The second man remains in critical condition at this time.
Police said both men knew each other.
This is an ongoing investigation.
