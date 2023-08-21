WATCH: Shooting in Hickory Hill sends one injured man to the hospital, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting after midnight Monday morning in Hickory Hill turned fatal.

Officers responded after 4:30 a.m. to a call about gunfire at the 3400 block of Kirby Parkway, close to Winchester Road, MPD said.

A man, shot, was sent to Regional One in critical condition, Memphis Fire reported.

He later died due to his injuries, MPD reported.

