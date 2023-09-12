Police car lights generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead from a shooting late Monday night in North Memphis, Memphis Police said.

A call to police at 11 p.m. on Sept. 11 prompted officers to go to the 1000 block of Hollywood Street, near the intersection of Vollintine Avenue.

A man found shot and in critical condition was sent to Methodist University Hospital, MPD said.

A woman was questioned by police at the scene, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or 901-528-TIPS.

