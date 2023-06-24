MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is detained after a shooting left a man dead overnight.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on Airways Boulevard, near Pecan Circle, regarding a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police also said that one person was detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
