MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out of Hyde Park early Tuesday morning, leaving a man dead, according to Memphis Police.
At approximately 6:37 a.m., police went to a scene regarding a shooting call on Oakmont Place.
According to police, a man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local fire station and later taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he would be pronounced dead.
One person was detained, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
