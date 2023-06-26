MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out of a neighborhood leaving a man dead, according to Memphis Police.
At approximately 7:08 a.m., police went to a scene of a shooting on Overton Park Avenue, off North Bellevue Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
