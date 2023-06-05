Stock photo of police lights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is on the run after a shooting on Elvis Presley Monday midday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at about 12:28 p.m., officers went to the scene of a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard, off Quinn Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death, police said.

The suspect ran away on foot, possibly heading toward Kerr Avenue, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

