Stock photo of police lights.

Stock photo of police lights. 

 kali9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire early Saturday morning left a 53-year-old man dead.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting on Cloverdale Drive, off South Barksdale Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man on the ground shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men fled the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News