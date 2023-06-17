MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire early Saturday morning left a 53-year-old man dead.
At approximately 12:58 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting on Cloverdale Drive, off South Barksdale Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man on the ground shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men fled the scene, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4-year-old girl had been dead for weeks, stuffed in plastic bags, court records claim
- Mother of missing 4-year-old, boyfriend charged after child's remains found
- Mississippi mom arrested in death of her 22-month-old child, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives