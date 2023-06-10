Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire ran out of southeast Memphis early Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call on East Mallory Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

