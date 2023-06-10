MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire ran out of southeast Memphis early Saturday morning.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call on East Mallory Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
- Man dead in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
- Memphis-area company making solar eclipse viewing glasses
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives