MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out in southeast Memphis, leaving a man dead, according to Memphis Police.
On May 2 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police went to an address on Cherry Road, off Boyce Road, in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, where he would later be pronounced dead.
The suspect was known to the victim, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘That’s crazy!’ Crooks steal 21 cars from Memphis auto auction site
- Woman dies after crash in North Memphis, police say
- Thieves target auto car shops on Covington Pike
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives