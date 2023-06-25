MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a shooting early Sunday morning.
At approximately 6:02 a.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on Horn Lake Road, off West Shelby Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Methodist University Hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver drags Shelby County deputy, leads to shots fired killing man, TBI says
- Drake and 21 Savage Memphis concert rescheduled
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives