MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. on May 14 along South Perkins Road, only minutes away from American Way Park.
Officers found two men and a woman who were all hurt when they arrived at the scene, police said.
One man was taken to Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown in non-critical condition, and the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police.
Another man was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.
If you have any information on this shooting that could lead to an arrest, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
