MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash.
At approximately 8:55 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and New Allen Road.
When officers arrived, a man and woman were both taken to local hospitals.
The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but would later be pronounced dead.
The woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
