WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A woman is dead, man was seriously injured after shooting in West Memphis, West Memphis Police Department said.
Officers responded a call regarding two people being shot on West Jefferson just before 5:50 p.m., police said.
According to police, a man and woman were located on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The emergency medical services (EMS) began life saving measures, police said.
The man who police identified as Keion Wiley was pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden in critical condition, according to police.
Detectives of the Criminal Investigative Division made the scene and began their investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
West Police asks anyone with information to contact CID at 870-732-7554.
