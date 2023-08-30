MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in West Memphis on August 30, 2023., according to the West Memphis Police Department.
Officers received a call that stated two people had been shot at The Ridge Apartments at 210 West Jackson Avenue just after 3:40 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, a man and woman was located with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
According to police, EMS made it to the scene and began working on both victims.
The man eventually died from his injuries and the woman was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
The deceased man was identified as 21-year-old, Marquavious Morris, police said.
According to police, detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division made it to the scene and began their investigation.
No arrests have been made it this time.
If you have any information about the incident, police urged you to call 870-732-7554.
The West Memphis Police Department released this statement:
The West Memphis Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and injured involved in this senseless act of violence.
