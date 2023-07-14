MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died and two others were injured after a crash Friday afternoon in southeast Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 2:45 p.m. to a crash at East Shelby Drive and Damascus Road.
A man died at the scene, while two other people were transported from the scene with critical injuries, police said.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were released.
