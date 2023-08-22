MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died Tuesday night after being struck by two vehicles in East Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to a crash near South White Station Road between Dee and Flamingo roads and found that a man had been hit by two vehicles.
Police said that the man did not survive his injuries.
Northbound traffic on South White Station Road was blocked due to the crash investigation, police said.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives