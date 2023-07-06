MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a two-car crash in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said they went to a car crash call Wednesday evening around 5:11 p.m. near Florida Street and South Parkway.
One man was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after the crash, police said.
MPD confirmed Thursday morning he died at the hospital.
