MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men ejected from a car after speeding on Jackson Avenue.
And it was all captured on video.
Video shows the car hit a parked vehicle, then the two people inside are launched into a building, yards away.
Speeding is just one of many issues drivers face while out on the roads.
On Monday, there were still remnants of that crash across Smith Pools & Spas.
"The driving in Memphis is worse," said Orlanda Williams, a Smith Pools customer.
The business owner, Kyle Smith, agrees.
"It's gotten more and more reckless over the last few years," he said.
Smith's business has been a mainstay along Jackson Avenue for almost four decades. He said he has seen it all, until earlier this month when a car flew into his store.
"The guys that were here were obviously distressed, they called 911," Smith said. "They said, ‘We have an emergency’ and I didn’t get much information beyond that. I had no idea what was going on.”
Witnesses said that on May 13 a car hit a sign before barreling into the garage area at Smith Pools.
“It’s a long stretch with no stop signs, no stop lights," Smith said about the roads along his business. "Some people come off the interstate and they come off the big hill and they’re coming down this hill going 70 when they start down the hill and by the time they’re down here, it’s easy to go 100 miles.”
The two men went flying, one through the roof and one through the window, video shows.
Memphis Police said that both the driver and passenger were sent to a hospital in critical condition.
The passenger later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
“In the moment, it felt like I was in the Final Destination movie," said Williams, the Smith Pools customer. "If a car was coming at you flipping 10 times, you’d be in a state of shock.”
He said he was sitting in his car when the speeding vehicle crashed into him.
The damage was so extensive, Williams said he had to climb out of his car through the passenger side.
Williams said his car is totaled but he's happy to be alive.
