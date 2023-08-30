SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Family members identified the man who died after a confrontation with law enforcement in Southaven on Wednesday.
Those family members told FOX13 that it was 32-year-old Demarcus Williams who died of a gunshot wound on Clark Avenue.
FOX13 obtained video of law enforcement officers alerting people at the home that they were serving a warrant.
The confrontation started around 6:40 a.m. when the SWAT team with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department was trying to serve a search warrant, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).
The MBI said that Williams pointed a gun at deputies. At the end of the confrontation, Williams had been shot to death, the MBI said. However, it was immediately unclear who fired the fatal shot. The MBI referred to the incident as an "officer-involved shooting", but did not clarify the involvement of the officers.
Williams' family told FOX13 that his three daughters were inside of the house at the time.
"Why would they kill him in front of his kids? Why?" asked Williams' mother, Mildred.
The oldest daughter, according to Williams' family, heard the SWAT team enter.
"The oldest one crying because she kind of knows," said Williams' brother Larry Deener. "I just told her, 'Dad gone. He not coming back.' I just told her, 'Dad gone.'".
Loved ones and neighbors surrounded the scene in the immediate aftermath as authorities tried to control the scene. At least one person could be seen being detained inside of the police tape at the crime scene while others shouted and cried.
"We are clueless," Deener said. "They won't tell us nothing."
Hours after Williams' death, as the MBI investigates the death related to law enforcement, Deener was still left in the dark.
"They shot him in the back for no reason," Deener told FOX13. "No search warrant or anything of that nature."
The MBI said that no officers were seriously injured during the confrontation.
