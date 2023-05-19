Arlington Construction Death Scene

A man died after a construction accident in Arlington around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

SCSO said the accident happened around 9 a.m. on Airline Road at Will Harris Drive. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the man's death is believed to be accidental, though they are investigating the circumstances which led to his death. 

