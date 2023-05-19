MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a construction accident in Arlington Friday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO said the accident happened around 9 a.m. on Airline Road at Will Harris Drive.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the man's death is believed to be accidental, though they are investigating the circumstances which led to his death.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman buys over $350K worth of store goods in identify theft scheme, sheriff's say
- Fentanyl suspected in deaths of two high school girls, surviving girl charged with murder
- 2 attempted car break-in suspects in custody after trying to ram into police car, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives