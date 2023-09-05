MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after shots were fired in Orange Mound overnight Tuesday, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call before 1 a.m. to a location on Bey Street.
A person was sent to Regional One, Memphis Fire Department officials said.
He died from his injuries at the hospital, MPD reported.
