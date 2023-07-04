MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 6:34 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Goldbrier Lane near Elmore Park, according to MPD.
MPD said a man died at the scene.
A male suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a black vehicle, police said.
FOX13 is still confirming details on the incident and will continue to update this story.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives