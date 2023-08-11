MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died in police custody after a confrontation with Memphis Police officers in Midtown Memphis on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, authorities said.
The officers involved in the man's arrest have been relieved of their duties, pending the results of the investigation, which is being led by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), officials said.
"At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are responding to the scene of an in-custody death following an interaction between officers with the Memphis Police Department and an individual," TBI said in a statement.
TBI said the incident happened on the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a property owner reported just before 11 a.m. Friday a prowler rummaging through boxes of rat poison near South Idlewild Street and Madison Avenue.
Police said they received more calls about a man was looking into vehicles and going through residents' mailboxes at 11 S. Idlewild St.
An officer later approached the man at 45 S. Idlewild St., where he first walked away and then started running, police said.
Police said that he was caught and handcuffed near Madison and South Auburndale Street and began resisting the arrest. He was placed in a squad car, where officers noticed he was having trouble breathing and looked exhausted from running, police added.
An ambulance was called to check on the man's health, police said.
According to police, the man was in critical condition when he was taken to Methodist University, where he was pronounced dead about 1:20 p.m. Friday.
The man's identity has not been released.
As of Friday evening, a FOX13 crew said there was still a large police presence at the scene.
