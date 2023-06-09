Man dies, woman hurt after late-night shooting near Memphis Country Club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting that happened Thursday night near the Memphis Country Club left one man dead and a woman hospitalized, police said.
The call was made to Memphis Police after 10:30 p.m. June 8 to an address on North Holmes Road.
MPD said that a man had died at the scene while a woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
