MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars facing child abuse and other charges after hitting boys as young as 10-years-old, according to Memphis Police.
On June 26 at approximately 9:07 p.m., police heard reports of a fight at Wagon Trail Cove, in Westwood.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she was inside her home, when a man unknown to her, later identified as, James Banks, entered.
Once inside, Banks punched the chests of a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old boy, police said.
According to an affidavit, the man also grabbed the shirt of a 15-year-old boy and attempted to strike, but went back to punching the 10-year-old and 13-year-old.
During this, two people tried to intervene, which is when Banks hit both of the interveners.
Banks was forced out of the home while also grabbing the woman by the buttocks until police arrived, court records showed.
James Banks was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, five counts of sexual battery, and child abuse.
