MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man broke away from kidnappers by jumping out of a car traveling along the interstate, police said.
His abduction allegedly stemmed from a $25,000 disputed debt.
Radale Faniel, 33, faces charges of four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Officers responded to a call on April 23 around 6 p.m. to Edgewater Cove, near Raleigh-Lagrange Road and Sycamore View roads.
A shell casing was found about five feet from the rear of an unoccupied Camry, police said.
When the car's owner returned, she told officers that two cars boxed in her car she was leaving in at a parking lot.
She got out of the car and pointed a rifle at the drivers of the two cars, demanding them to get out, police said.
She said she was fearful the men were going to shoot her and her five-year-old child who was in her car with another man.
The suspects grabbed the passenger in her car as the woman and her son ran away from the scene.
She heard a gunshot while running, she told police.
Another woman later told police she was informed that the kidnapped man would be returned when the $25,000 he owed someone named Red was paid.
Red had been talking to her about the debt for a couple of days, she said.
While officers were securing the crime scene, the abducted man was located, police said.
He was forced to get into a Hyundai Sonata, which he jumped out of while it was traveling along the interstate, he told police.
Before his escape, he said $1,600 was stolen from him and he was struck in the head with a gun, causing a head wound and cracked teeth.
He denied owing the debt.
Faniel was identified as the driver of the Sonata in a photo lineup, police said.
His bond was set at $250,000.
