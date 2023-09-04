MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a woman in the chest, critically injuring her.
Ricky Schular, 53, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm/dangerous felony.
A man told police on July 30th that he saw Schular shoot a woman in the chest, a police report says.
FOX13 has previously reported on the violent incident, described as domestic in nature, in which the woman told police that it unfolded after she tried to sever her relationship with him.
It happened after the woman arrived at the location at Fernwood Avenue and Third Street, near Belz Park, and was there waiting on Schular for about five minutes.
Schular pulled up in a car, got out of it and said, "I thought you don't mess with him no more!" the man reported seeing, adding that he saw Schular with a handgun.
Schular sped away in his car after firing the weapon, the report says.
Police found three shell casings at the location.
The man and the woman identified Schular in a police photo lineup.
His bond was set at $425,000.
